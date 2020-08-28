Pakistani court sentences 3 men on terror financing charges

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced three associates of a radical cleric wanted by Washington for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks on terror financing charges. According to Friday’s statement released by the counter-terrorism department, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Abdul Salam Bhattvi were sentenced to five years in jail. A third man, Abdul Rehman Makki, was given a jail term of 18 months. The three militants are close associates of Hafiz Saeed, the founder chief of outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed by India for the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people in neighboring India.