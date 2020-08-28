Rain on the way to start the weekend

Saturday: 90% chance of rain. Dry periods expected; not an all day rainfall. Thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening with the cold front. Any storms could be gusty, possibly isolated severe. Severe risk: MARGINAL Wind: SW-NW 7-12 High: 74-78

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 52-58



Sunday: Chance of showers before midday. Cooler and breezy. Wind: NW 7-14G20 High: 69-73



Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure continues moving north of Lake Ontario Saturday and the trailing cold front swings in later in the day. If enough instability builds during the day this could lead to some strong thunderstorms. Some showers are possible at any point during the day but chances peak when the cold front comes in for a visit. It will not rain all day long. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Highs stay in the 70s. Cooler, less humid air follows for Sunday.

A couple early morning to midday showers are possible Sunday with most of the afternoon looking dry. There will be lots of dry time through the day with breezy conditions. Highs stay in the low 70s. The chance of rain is around 20% to 30%.



Monday looks decent with sun and clouds. Highs remain in the low 70s. By next Tuesday a small chance of showers returns with highs in the low 70s. Unsettled weather takes over much of the remainder of the week.

A 60% chance of rain and thunder is with us Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are also unsettled with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The chance of rain is 40% both days.