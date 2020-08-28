Japan’s Abe reportedly intends to resign for health reasons

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to leave office due to his declining health. Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said the report could not be immediately confirmed, but that Abe was believed to be meeting top ruling officials at the party headquarters. Abe is holding a news conference later Friday. Concerns about his health intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups. Abe is expected to stay on until a new party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.