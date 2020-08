BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo has announced a naming contest for its African penguin chick born on June 20.

You may submit one name for $5 or three names for $10. The penguin is a girl.

The zoo will accept names through Sept. 7.

The person who submits the chosen name will win a "Wild Encounter" with the African penguins at the zoo. The event Scheduled for 2021.