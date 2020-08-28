Scattered PM Showers

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” 30% High 80 (76-82) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” Low 64 (60-66) Wind Variable 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50” (1.00) 90% High 76 (74-80) Wind S becoming SW 10-15 mph

The front that gave us rain and thunderstorms Thursday has stalled just to our south. We'll keep the showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. Some showers will linger into the evening.

A low moving through the Great Lakes along with some tropical moisture will give us a wet day Saturday. Some showers will linger into early Sunday.

High pressure will give us some cooler, pleasant weather Monday with highs in the low 70s.

We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy and warm Thursday.

