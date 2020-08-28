Suit: Ex-Female Boy Scout faced harassment, discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former 17-year-old female Boy Scout member alleges in a lawsuit against a Kansas City-area branch that she experienced sexual harassment and discrimination before she was fired as a staff member. The teen’s lawsuit against the Heart of America Council says Boy Scout staff members engaged in drunken parties and barged in on women as they changed at camp. KCUR reports the girl, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, contends she was punished for things male staff members got away with. The Heart of America Council said Friday that it cannot comment on the lawsuit but that officials are looking into the matter.