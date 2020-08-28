Taiwan’s Tsai emphasizes defense amid growing China threat

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is promoting the island’s defense capabilities amid growing threats from China. Tsai opened a maintenance center for the island’s F-16 fighter jets on Friday, saying, “We want to let the world to see our strong will in protecting the country.” China claims the self-governing island democracy as its own territory and has recently stepped up threats to use force to annex it if it deems necessary. China has protested recent moves by the U.S. to boost government and military contacts with Taiwan by staging war games in the Taiwan Strait that Beijing’s Defense Ministry said were a necessary move responding to the current security situation.