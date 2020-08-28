Turkish lawyer dies on hunger strike demanding fair trial

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A human rights lawyer in Turkey has died of a hunger strike she launched in prison to demand a fair trial for herself and colleagues. A lawyers’ group said Ebru Timtik, 42, died in a hospital in Istanbul late Thursday. She had been fasting for 238 days. Timtik and 17 of her colleagues were accused of links to an outlawed militant group. She was convicted in March 2019 and sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison. Her case was under review by an appeals court. The European Union expressed sadness over her death and called on Turkey to address the human rights situation and judicial shortcomings.