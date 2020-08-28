UN refugee agency urges Greece to probe alleged pushbacks

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency has called for an investigation into reports that people seeking shelter in Greece were returned to Turkey in possible violation of international law. The Geneva-based agency said it was aware of “a number of credible reports of people being informally returned to Turkey after reaching Greek soil or territorial waters.” Among them was an event on Aug. 15 in which a German naval vessel operating in the Aegean Sea says it observed an inflatable boat with people on board being transferred from the Greek coast guard to the Turkish coast guard. The Greek coast guard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.