UN warns Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica going hungry

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.N.’s refugee agency says more than 60,000 of the Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers in Costa Rica are going hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it worries some could take the risk of returning to Nicaragua. The pandemic has taken the already precarious situation of the more than 80,000 Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica and made it more dire. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement Friday that “More than three quarters of the Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers in Costa Rica are going hungry, eating only once or twice a day” due to the pandemic.