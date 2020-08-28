Utility regulators leave moratorium on shutoffs in place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state utility regulators have effectively extended a moratorium preventing utilities from terminating service to non-paying customers for three more weeks while the state fights the spread of the coronavirus. The four-member panel of two Democrats and two Republicans postponed a vote on Thursday’s agenda until Sept. 17, after deadlocking twice on motions to lift the moratorium over the summer. Meanwhile, Bloomsburg University is the latest Pennsylvania school to shift all instruction to remote learning. That’s starting Monday after the school saw an outbreak of coronavirus cases. The state-owned school says students living on campus won’t be required to leave residence halls.