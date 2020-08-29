2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect barricaded

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two St. Louis police officers were shot and one of them was seriously wounded Saturday evening while responding to a report of a shooting on the south side of the city by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a house. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden says one officer was shot in the head and was “very critically” injured. He adds that the other officer suffered a leg wound, and both were taken to nearby hospitals. As of 8 p.m., police noted that officers were still negotiating with the gunman to get him to come out of the house.