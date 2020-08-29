Avalanche, Stars reflect on regret, ready to resume series

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars were the last NHL teams to play before players pushed to postpone games to protest racial injustice, and they’ll be the last to resume when they face off in Game 4 of their second-round series Sunday. Colorado and Dallas players shared doubts and regret about taking the ice Wednesday night while games were being postponed in the NBA and Major League Baseball. But they hope the league made up for that hesitancy and are eager to get the playoffs going again. Islanders-Flyers in the East and Golden Knights-Canucks in the West each play Sunday on the second half of a back-to-back.