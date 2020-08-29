Blake’s family to lead Kenosha rally against police violence

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Family members of Jacob Blake are leading a march and rally in Kenosha to call for an end to police violence. Event organizers say Saturday’s demonstration will include a march to the Kenosha County Courthouse and speeches by members of Blake’s family, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore. Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was responding to a domestic abuse call Sunday when he shot Blake in the back. Blake is Black. His family says he’s paralyzed. The shooting was captured on cellphone video. It’s sparked days of protests in Kenosha against racial injustice and police brutality,