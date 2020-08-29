Debate churns over rebel statue after board votes to keep it

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Documents obtained through a public-records request show that business people, college athletes and other politicians asked supervisors in a Mississippi county to move a Confederate monument. The Lafayette County supervisors then voted to keep the rebel statue where it has been since 1907, outside an old courthouse on the Oxford town square. Through the records request, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal received hundreds of email and text messages sent to supervisors. The owner of Square Books, Richard Howorth, said in a text message that moving the statue would be “both the smart and the right thing.”