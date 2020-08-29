Eflin, Hoskins lead Phillies past Braves for 5th win in row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 for their fifth straight victory. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018. Eflin allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He likely would’ve come out for the eighth, but the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to rain with the Phillies batting in the seventh.