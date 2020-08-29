Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer off Mark Melancon with two outs in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Friday night for their fourth straight win. Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura hit two-run homers for the Phillies. Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley hit consecutive pitches off reliever Adam Morgan into the seats in the seventh to tie it at 4. Kingery ended it with his first career walk-off homer, a liner into the seats in left.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1. Burnes gave up three hits and walked one as the Brewers bounced back after dropping six of their previous eight games. They were swept in a three-game series at Pittsburgh last weekend. Gyorko hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings for his sixth career multihomer game. His last one came against the Brewers on May 1, 2017, when he was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

UNDATED (AP) — Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend. A person with direct knowledge of the conference’s discussions told The Associated Press the conference is in the early stages of a complicated process that also involves broadcast partners and possible neutral site venues. The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season and has faced push back and criticism ever since.

UNDATED (AP) — NHL players spent their day-off pause focusing on racial injustice issues. Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn politely declined answering a question about hockey. He says the focus needs to be on injustice, which is why players prompted the NHL to postpone two days of playoff games this week. Players were proud of the united front they showed. Ryan Reaves of Vegas, one of the NHL’s few Black players, says it was a powerful moment. Games resume on Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL’s second-round playoff series will resume with three games each on Saturday and Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone two days of action to protest racial injustice. In the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston will play Game 4 of their series on Saturday, followed by Philadelphia and the New York Islanders playing Game 3 at night. Vegas and Vancouver will play Game 3 of their series at night in the West hub city of Edmonton, Alberta. The postponements of four games have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.