Islanders rally to beat Flyers 3-1 for 2-1 series lead

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Martin and Leo Komarov scored in the second period, and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their conference semifinal series. Anders Lee also scored and Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves, rebounding after a rocky Game 2 that saw him benched in the first period. The playoffs resumed after a two-day break to protest racial injustice. Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers in the first period, and Carter Hart had 26 saves. Game 4 is Sunday.