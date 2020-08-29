Man arrested in shooting after social distancing argument

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting reportedly stemming from a dispute over social distancing restrictions at a northeast Philadelphia convenience store. Authorities said a man began arguing with a store security guard at about 4:45 a.m. Friday in the Juniata neighborhood after he was temporarily denied entry to the Wawa store that had reached its customer capacity limit. A 25-year-old man who went to the guard’s aid was shot after a struggle with the customer. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. Police said Saturday the 22-year-old suspect arrested Friday night is expected to face attempted murder and related charges.