Mayor: Police overtime bill to teen over protest rescinded

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a northern New Jersey town says a bill for police overtime reportedly totaling $2,500 that was sent to a teenager who organized a Black Lives Matter rally last month has been rescinded. Mayor Mario Kranjac of Englewood Cliffs confirmed the action to the Associated Press on Saturday without additional comment. NJ Advance Media had reported Friday that Emily Gil, 18, received a letter earlier this month from the mayor seeking payment of $2,499.26 “for the police overtime caused by your protest.” A civil liberties advocate called the move “shocking.”