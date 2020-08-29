‘Protect our babies:’ Hospital cares for babies in hurricane

A medical team at a southwestern Louisiana hospital worked through the night to care for 19 tiny babies as Hurricane Laura slammed the region. Officials at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women first had to transfer the 19 babies in the neonatal intensive care unit to the main hospital in the system after it became clear that the women’s hospital could be swallowed in storm surge. Then the team of two neonatal nurse practitioners, 14 nurses, three respiratory therapists and a doctor cared for the babies while the wind howled around them. But Dr. Juan Bossano said the babies seemed to weather the storm just fine.