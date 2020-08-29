Przybylko, Union beat D.C. United, extend unbeaten streak

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help Philadelphia beat D.C. United 4-1 and extend the Union’s regular season unbeaten streak to six games. Przybylko tapped a deflected corner kick just in the seventh minute and then ripped a right-footer from the top of the box inside the post to give Philadelphia 2-0 lead in the 16th minute. The 27-year-old German had his second career multi-goal game. Julian Gressel scored for D.C. United in the 63rd. D.C. has lost back-to-back games and hasn’t won since a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on March 7.