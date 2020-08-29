Safety measures in place as Roberson resumes in-person activities

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a more than five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, in-person educational programming at the Roberson Museum and Science Center made a comeback this weekend.

Organizers said Saturday's 'Rocks and Fossils Day' was meant to get kids out of the house and learning, while staying safe.

The event taught them how to identify rocks and minerals, and create their own fossil imprints, all the while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Roberson's director of education Christina Mack said the event was a much needed opportunity for parents to get the kids out of the house, while also helping the museum get things a little closer to normal.

"One of the main components of our mission here is to provide education to the community so to be able to do that is incredibly exciting," she said. "To be able to do that in a safe environment is most important to us too."

In addition to social distancing and mask requirements, Mack said the museum is sterilizing the facility daily and all materials used for educational programs are single-use only.