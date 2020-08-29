Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:31 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:31 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Otsego County in central New York…
* Until 500 PM EDT.
* At 431 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springfield,
or 10 miles north of Cooperstown, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Cherry Valley, Glimmerglass State Park, East
Springfield and Salt Springville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH