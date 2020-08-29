Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:31 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 500 PM EDT.

* At 431 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springfield,

or 10 miles north of Cooperstown, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Cherry Valley, Glimmerglass State Park, East

Springfield and Salt Springville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH