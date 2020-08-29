 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:31 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT

New
4:31 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Otsego

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Otsego County in central New York…

* Until 500 PM EDT.

* At 431 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springfield,
or 10 miles north of Cooperstown, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Cherry Valley, Glimmerglass State Park, East
Springfield and Salt Springville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

wbngweather

Related Articles

Skip to content