Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT

FOR EASTERN OTSEGO AND DELAWARE COUNTIES…

At 613 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Sharon Springs to East Meredith

to near Walton, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Worcester, Middlefield,

Colchester, Maryland and Westville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH