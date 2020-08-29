Refreshing Sunday!

Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler, and breezy. 20% chance of a few AM showers. Wind: NW 7-9 mph. High: 70 (67-73)

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Calm. Low: 49 (47-52)

Monday: Sun and clouds. Wind: SE 4-8 mph. High: 72 (70-75)

Forecast Discussion

Sunday, some much cooler, drier, and refreshing air will move into the area. Plenty of dry time is expected, but we could see a few scattered showers in the morning to midday. Highs will be near 70. Monday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure takes control of the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

On Tuesday, things start getting a bit unsettled and that will last through the remainder of the work week. A slight chance for showers returns to the forecast on Tuesday. The chance for precipitation is 30%. Those chances bump up to 60% for Wednesday. Thursday looks warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday brings just a slight chance for a few showers with highs in the mid 70s. Next Saturday is expected to be dry with highs in the low 70s. Lows throughout the week will be in the 50s and 60s.