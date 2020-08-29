Tokyo transparent toilet’s walls go opaque when door closed

TOKYO (AP) — Now you see them, now you don’t. The walls of two newly installed public toilets in Tokyo are see-through before people enter, but turn opaque when the doors are closed and locked from the inside. These so-called transparent toilets, which opened last month, were designed by award winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban for a project organized by the Nippon Foundation. Seventeen public toilets will be redesigned throughout the Shibuya neighborhood with the goal of making them accessible to anyone, regardless of gender, age or disability.