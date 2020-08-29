Tracy Creek Memorial Church helps missions with annual garage sale

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Tracy Creek Memorial Church held their annual garage sale Saturday with all proceeds going to benefit missions the church supports.

All items up for sale were donated and church members say they were up early preparing cookies, brownies and other goodies for a bake sale next door.

Church Treasurer Cliff Bays said the sale will benefit missionaries here in the Southern Tier, such as Candle House and the Life Choices Center as well as missions worldwide.

He said despite the coronavirus forcing the church to cancel their chicken barbecue, it was important for them to go forward with the garage sale.

"We want to keep the outreach going to the community, keep the people involved with the church, and bring more new people in," he said. "We just recently brought in a new pastor and we have a lot of new people coming in with that, we're really doing fantastically right now," he said.

Bays says the main problem the church is currently facing is not being able to hold services at full capacity due to coronavirus restrictions, but he hopes to see that change in the near future.