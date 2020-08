VESTAL (WBNG) -- Vestal Police say a vehicle caught fire outside the Nirchi's Pizza building on the Vestal Parkway on Saturday.

The incident happened around 3:44 p.m. Authorities say the fire started in one car and then spread to another.

Police say no one was injured, and there is currently no danger to the public.

