West Corners Lions Club stays true to mission by helping provide glasses to local children

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- The West Corners Lions Club held a chicken barbecue Saturday to benefit local children who have impaired vision.

The chicken dinners were served up starting at 11 a.m. with all proceeds going toward providing eye glasses for any child in the Maine-Endwell School District who is in need of them.

The student's family simply needs to contact the nurses office at their school and they will provide a voucher for the new glasses provided by the club.

West Corners Lions Club President Ed Kicsak says it's all part of the group's mission.

"Back when the Lion's club was started, Helen Keller actually challenged the Lions Clubs to be knights for the blind, so that's one of the biggest services that we do," he said.

He told 12 News the club is looking into holding more events to benefit the community coming up this fall.