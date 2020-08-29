Yankees look to break 7-game slide against Mets

New York Mets (15-16, third in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (16-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Robert Gsellman (0-0, 7.71 ERA) New York: J.A. Happ (1-1, 6.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Yankees are 10-5 in home games. New York has hit 47 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 11, averaging one every 7.9 at-bats.

The Mets have gone 8-8 away from home. New York ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .269 batting average, Robinson Cano leads the club with an average of .378.

TOP PERFORMERS: Voit leads the Yankees with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .713.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .744.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: (left thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.