It’s raining awards: Lady Gaga cleans house at MTV VMAs

National News from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — With a trendy mask as her accessory — and also reflecting the current state of the world — Lady Gaga performed a medley of her songs, including the top-nominated tune “Rain on Me,” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. She was joined by Ariana Grande and number of background dancers — all wearing masks — as they performed “Rain on Me,” marking the first time the No. 1 song has been performed on TV. She played piano while she sang a slower version of the upbeat tune “Stupid Love,” then speeding the track up and dancing to it. “Rain on Me” best collaboration and song of the year.

Associated Press

