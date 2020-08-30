Chadwick Boseman’s death leaves saddening mark on rough 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The deaths of Chadwick Boseman, Rep. John Lewis and Kobe Bryant have left saddening marks in a year marred with deaths of popular Black icons. Their deaths have come at a time filled with racial tension and protests against the police brutality of unarmed Black people. All three were viewed as leaders in their respective fields of sports, politics and film. But for many, losing another major figure such as Boseman is taking a toll. Scores of prominent figures from the Rev. Al Sharpton to LeBron James are expressing sorrow and frustration after Boseman died Friday from colon cancer at the age of 43.