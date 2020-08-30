China restaurant collapses during birthday party, killing 29

BEIJING (AP) — Rescue efforts have ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern China village that collapsed during an 80th birthday celebration for a resident, leaving 29 dead. The Ministry of Emergency Management says another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday. A total of 57 people were brought out alive. There’s no word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants. Hundreds of rescue workers using sniffer dogs, cranes and high-tech sensors had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors. The region lies in the heart of China’s coal country, where thousands of miners have died in explosions, collapses and floods over past years.