Driver to face murder charges in crash that killed 2 kids

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a driver will face third-degree murder charges in an early morning collision in north Philadelphia that claimed the lives of two young children. Police said a northbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle in the Juniata neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A 7-year-old boy died of head injuries and a 9-year-old boy died of blunt force trauma injuries not long after they were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital. The children’s mother was in stable condition and their father was also injured. Police said the driver will face charges including third-degree murder, vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.