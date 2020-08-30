France: Mali junta’s timeline ‘out of the question’

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France’s defense minister is pressing Mali’s military junta to return the country to civilian rule within months, saying Sunday that the three-year timeline proposed by the coup leaders is “out of the question.” The comments came hours after the junta hastily met with prominent figures from the opposition coalition following a public dispute that highlighted emerging divisions. Both sides were united in their desire to see former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita gone, but the opposition has begun criticizing the junta in recent days showing how tense the debate over Mali’s future has become.