Getting chilly tonight

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Fog developing late. Wind: Light. Low: 47 (45-50)

Monday: Sun and clouds. Wind: SE 5-8 mph. High: 72 (70-75)

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Wind: SE 4-8 mph. Low: 57 (55-60)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure is in control and it has brought us an absolutely gorgeous day! Skies will clear as we head into the overnight. Lows tonight will be on the chilly side, in the 40s for most of us. Fog is expected to develop late tonight and continue through early tomorrow morning.

Monday looks like another good day, just a few degrees warmer than Sunday. On Monday night, a frontal system will push closer to our region bringing some showers overnight into Tuesday. We keep a 30% chance of showers for Tuesday. An unsettled pattern continues throughout the remainder of the work week. There is a 40% chance for precipitation on both Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see a gradual warming trend during this period, too. Highs by mid-week will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

A few showers could linger into Friday as well. The chance for rain is 20%. High pressure is expected to build back in by next weekend giving us some pleasant weather. Saturday will feature sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with highs topping out in the mid 70s. Lows throughout the week will be in the 50s and low 60s.