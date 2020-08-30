Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6. After Hader walked five of six batters in the top of the ninth to blow a one-run lead, Sogard connected off Richard Rodriguez with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Jace Peterson was on first following a leadoff walk. Milwaukee was leading 5-4 when Hader took the mound in the ninth. He walked Erik Gonazalez, struck out Cole Tucker, and then issued free passes to Kevin Newman, Josh Bell, Jacob Stallings and Adam Frazier.

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Martin and Leo Komarov scored in the second period, and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their conference semifinal series. Anders Lee also scored and Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves, rebounding after a rocky Game 2 that saw him benched in the first period. The playoffs resumed after a two-day break to protest racial injustice. Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers in the first period, and Carter Hart had 26 saves. Game 4 is Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 for their fifth straight victory. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018. Eflin allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He likely would’ve come out for the eighth, but the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to rain with the Phillies batting in the seventh.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ new-look offensive line needs to be reshuffled. Left tackle Andre Dillard sustained a biceps injury this week that will end his season. The second-year pro was a first-round pick in 2019. The Eagles moved nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to right guard to accommodate Dillard. Peters remained at right guard for Saturday’s indoor practice. Matt Pryor was at left tackle. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Pryor, Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll would get looks at left tackle because the team knows Peters could move back.

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — There were plenty of reminders of racial injustice and NHL players’ protest of it when Stanley Cup playoff games resumed after a two-day break. A video montage about equality and Black Lives Matter played before Tampa Bay-Boston, while coaches and players in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles discussed their roles in the situation. Canucks coach Travis Green says he’s proud of his players and those around the league for making a statement about not playing games for two days. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault took an opportunity to explain his statements in previous days about not paying attention to anything outside hockey.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help Philadelphia beat D.C. United 4-1 and extend the Union’s regular season unbeaten streak to six games. Przybylko tapped a deflected corner kick just in the seventh minute and then ripped a right-footer from the top of the box inside the post to give Philadelphia 2-0 lead in the 16th minute. The 27-year-old German had his second career multi-goal game. Julian Gressel scored for D.C. United in the 63rd. D.C. has lost back-to-back games and hasn’t won since a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on March 7.