Hurricane-force winds topple tree in Italy, killing 2 kids

ROME (AP) — Hurricane-force winds toppled a tree Sunday during a storm in northern Italy, killing two children in a tent at a campground. The victims, sisters aged 3 and 14, died in hospital. Most of the other campers near Marina di Massa in Tuscany fled the campground earlier after storm warnings. Winds up to 150 kph (93 mph) whipped Italy during the night, also fueling an arson fire in woods near Palermo, Sicily. The blaze forced 1,700 people from their homes in the town of Altofonte on Saturday night. Sicily Gov. Nello Musumeci said the blaze, which was still being battled by firefighters on Sunday, was deliberately set in six locations.