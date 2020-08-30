India records highest daily increase in virus cases globally

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has registered a record new 78,761 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began, just as the government began easing restrictions to help the battered economy. The surge raises India’s tally to over 3.5 million, and came as the government announced the reopening of subway in capital New Delhi. It also moved ahead with limited sports and religious events from next month. India now has the fastest-growing daily caseload in the world. One of the reasons is testing: India now conducts nearly 1 million tests every day, compared with just 200,000 two months ago. A significant feature of India’s COVID-19 management, however, is the growing rate of recovered patients. On Sunday, the recovery rate reached nearly 76.5%.