Lebanese Hezbollah says it’s open to reformist government

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief says his group supports the formation of a government that would be able to improve economic conditions in the crisis-stricken country and undertake major reforms. Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday his group is also open to calls from France for a new political contract in Lebanon, on condition that all Lebanese sects are on board. Nasrallah’s speech comes on the eve of a meeting by parliamentary blocs deciding to name a new prime minister and also ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s arrival in Lebanon on Tuesday. It’s Macron’s second visit to the former French protectorate in less than a month.