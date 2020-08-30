Monster truck show draws big crowd at Penn Can Speedway

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. (WBNG) -- More than 2,000 people gathered at Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, Pa., on Sunday for the track's first-ever Renegade Monster Truck show.

The event featured six trucks participating in freestyle events and performing stunts, while also holding some meet and greets with the crew and kids activities.

Despite the large crowd, Manager Joanne Mady said the track followed all CDC guidelines, and masks were required upon entry.

However, Mady did state attendees were not required to keep the masks on once inside.

She said the event was all about getting out and having fun with the family.

"It's just a family fun day," she said. "These last six months have been tough on people, especially kids, so bring them back to... our new normal."

Tom Robinson was one of many who came out to the event with his family.

"I brought my niece and my great great niece with me, and I figured they'd have a great time and they'd enjoy the show," he said.

Robinson said the full stands didn't have him concerned about the coronavirus, and 12 News spoke with several other individuals who declined to be interviewed on camera, all of whom agreed with Robinson.