Outdoor yoga gets people moving at Rec Park

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you're looking for a new way to get out and enjoy some fresh air over the next few weeks, one yoga studio is offering outdoor sessions every weekend at Recreation Park in Binghamton.

Organic Yoga in Vestal is owned by Bryce Farrell, and holds the donation-based classes each Sunday morning.

Instructor Graciela Solano said the classes have become a way for the studio to help people cope with the stresses that come along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a safe environment where we can socially distance and just enjoy the movement, supporting movement, physical wellness, mental wellness," Solano said. "I think the best part of all is just getting fresh air."

Solano said all are welcome to attend, but asked people to pre-register. You can do that by clicking here.