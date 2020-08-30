Police union decries vandalism of mural of slain officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia police union is condemning the vandalism of a city mural honoring a police officer who was shot and killed during a robbery more than five years ago. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president John McNesby said he was “saddened and angered” by the defacing of the mural honoring Sgt. Robert Wilson III, upon which were scrawled acronyms for two anti-police slogans as well as a symbol used by anarchists. Another city mural honoring Wilson was defaced last year. Wilson was killed in March 2015 during the robbery at a GameStop store where he had gone to buy a video game for one of his children.