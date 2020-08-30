Suit by protester kicked by officer heading to federal court

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a protester seen on video being kicked by a police officer during civil unrest in the northwestern Pennsylvania city of Erie is likely on its way to federal court rather than county court, attorneys said. The Erie Times-News reports that Erie attorneys said in the petition filed last week what the case belongs in federal court since it alleges violation of protester Hannah Silbaugh’s constitutional rights regarding unreasonable seizure, substantive due process and excessive force. Her attorney, Timothy McNair, said he has no plans to object to the petition and believes the judge is all but certain to allow the transfer.