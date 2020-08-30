Temple University announces 2-week halt of in-person classes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University has announced a two-week halt of in-person classes as Philadelphia officials called on all college and university students in the city to avoid all social gatherings with people outside their households.Temple officials said Sunday that new test results over the weekend had pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases from the 58 reported Friday to 103 active cases, most of them among people with no symptoms and a small number with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. University president Richard Englert said officials believe they are seeing “new cases that result from small social gatherings happening off campus.”