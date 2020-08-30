What happens when pandemic locks down a globe-trotting pope?

ROME (AP) — During the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis has been deprived of the crowds, foreign travel and visits to poor neighborhoods that have so defined his papacy. He resumes physical contact with his flock this week with revived Wednesday general audiences. But there’s no telling when or how more ambitious public gatherings and travel might return. What does all this mean for the 83-year-old globe-trotting pope and his ministry to the 1.2-billion-member Catholic Church? In some ways, the pandemic has offered Francis new opportunities to spread his messages of solidarity, social justice and care for the most vulnerable. But it has also left him isolated.