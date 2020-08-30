Yankees host Mets, aim to build on Happ’s strong showing

New York Mets (15-17, third in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (17-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Rick Porcello (1-4, 6.43 ERA) New York: Deivi Garcia (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by J.A. Happ. Happ went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against New York.

The Yankees are 11-5 on their home turf. New York’s team on-base percentage of .335 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .446.

The Mets are 8-9 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .348, good for first in the league. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .430.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 31 hits and has eight RBIs.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.