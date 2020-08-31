A few shots at showers this week

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-10G15 Low: 56-63

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers. Lots of dry time. Wind: SE/S 7-14 High: 72-77

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain. Wind: SE 7-14 Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

Fairly tranquil weather is expected for most of this week with no high percentage chances of severe weather.

Tonight stays dry with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Tuesday brings more clouds with limited sunshine. Most of the day and area will be dry. The chance of a stray shower or few is around 10-20%. Tuesday night the chance of rain increases to 40% as a warm front approaches the area. Lows stay in the 60s.

Wednesday morning a warm front is expected to move through bringing more humidity and a 40% chance of rain or some thunderstorms. The attendant cold from swings in later and keeps the chance of rain around 40%. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Most of Thursday is staying dry with a mostly cloudy sky expected. Highs jump into the upper 70s. A cold front is slated to swing in late and looks to be moisture-starved. This means the chance of rain is small through the day but jumps a bit to around 30% later in the day.

Friday brings sun and clouds and more comfortable weather. Highs stay in the low 70s. Next weekend looks great at this time with dry weather and sun both days. Highs stay in the low to mid 70s. Labor Day looks mainly dry for now with highs in the mid 70s.