MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: ‘His impact lives forever’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer shocked fans, was honored as a real life hero at the MTV Video Music Awards. Host Keke Palmer says Boseman’s death at the age of 43 on Friday was “a devastating loss.” Boseman had previously been honored by the awards show in 2018 for his role as the comic book character. Palmer said Boseman was “a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did.” On screen, Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.